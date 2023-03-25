Sacramento Kings manages to beat Phoenix Suns (135-127)

Sacramento Kings – Phoenix Suns: Result, summary and live statistics of the NBA game

Sacramento Kings got the victory at home against phoenix suns by 135-127 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with boston celtics by 109-132. For their part, the visitors also lost away from home with los angeles lakers by 122-111, so after the match they accumulated four straight losses. after the match, Sacramento Kings He remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 44 games won out of 73 played, while phoenix suns He also continues in Play-off positions with 38 games won out of 73 played.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 10-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 24-30. Later, in the second quarter phoenix suns managed to distance themselves in the light, in fact, the team achieved another 10-2 run and reached a difference of 14 points (51-65) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 32-37. After this, the players reached the break with a 56-67 score.

During the third quarter there was a comeback by the players of the local team, in fact, they achieved a 16-2 partial in this quarter and reached a difference of 12 points (91-79) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 45-26 and a total 101-93. Finally, during the last quarter, the locals managed to maintain their difference in the electronics and the quarter ended with a partial result of 34-34. Finally, the match ended with a final result of 135-127 in favor of the local team.

During the match, Sacramento Kings took the victory thanks to the 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds of Domantas Sabonis and the 29 points, five assists and nine rebounds of kevin huerter. The 32 points, five assists and eight rebounds of Devin Booker and the 30 points, one assist and five rebounds from terrence ross were not enough for phoenix suns could win the game.

After taking the victory, in the next duel Sacramento Kings will face Utah Jazz in it Golden 1 Center. For his part, in the next game, phoenix suns will play against Philadelphia 76ers in it phoenix suns arena.