Safari Technology Preview 166 fixes bugs and promises performance improvements

The full update changelog can be accessed here, on the official Apple page .

Last Thursday, Apple released the Safari Technology Preview update for Test Browser Version 166, which first introduces features that will be pushed into the stable Safari channel in the future. The package includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, CSS, JavaScript, Popover, Media, MSE, Web API and Accessibility.

The current version of the ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ works with version 16.4 and is compatible with machines running macOS Ventura and macOS Monterey.

To get this update, just go to System Preferences for anyone who has downloaded the browser, which has had this trial version since 2016.

The browser’s main goal is to gather developer and user feedback on fixes before implementing them in the final Safari. You don’t need a developer account to access the program, which can be downloaded here.