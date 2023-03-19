Safe intonation and beautiful sound: How the youth in Potsdam made music

When the performance of the French horn quartet was over, music teacher Jürgen Runge summarized what he had heard to an enthusiastic visitor: “It was really good. But there is always a better way”. The 12 to 14-year-old students had their performance in the auditorium of the Helmholtz-Gymnasium in Potsdam. It is understandable that the teacher expected high performance from those entrusted to him: It was about the state competition “Jugend musiziert”, which took place in the state capital at the weekend.

Clara Weißgerber, Mikhail Zagarinsky and Till and Teresa Siebeck have been playing together in the French horn formation for a good three years. All four receive lessons at the Municipal Music School in Potsdam and at the District Music School in Potsdam Mittelmark. You can feel that they worked hard for this competition and that they still enjoy making music. They succeed impressively in the highly romantic and devotional Adagio religioso by CD Lorenz. Safe intonation and beautiful sound.

Musical home of Potsdam

Then the trombone quartet with Johannes Beyer, Karl Ladendorf, Oke Monjé and Jannis Möller will perform. It offers powerful and expressive music by the Baroque composer Samuel Scheidt and the English music teacher and composer Mike Kempster. This quartet also has its musical home at the municipal music school in Potsdam. The French horn trio with Maria Ivens, Jan Steineke and Ferdinand Kegel from the Ostprignitz-Ruppin music school will also play a stylistically colorful program in the Helmholtz auditorium. The participants have to complete 15 minutes each. For listeners, these are high-quality concerts in mini format.

State competition “Youth makes music” took place from 16. to 18.3. held in Potsdam. Were involved 329 young talents. After Potsdam went some First prizes: Clara Weissgerber, Mikhail Zagarinskiy, Till Siebeck and Teresa Siebeck am french horn as well as Johannes Beyer, Karl Ladendorf, Oke Monjé and Jannis Möller at the trombone and Tim Wellm and Alina Li at the violin and Stephan Gottschall am Piano.

The young musicians found out how the performances were received by the expert jury on Saturday evening (18 March) when the award winners were announced. The three Potsdam ensembles convinced the jury in terms of music, technique and program selection, so that they received first prizes in the brass ensemble category. They were able to receive the certificates from the Brandenburg Minister of Culture, Manja Schüle, in the jam-packed Schinkelhalle.

The French horn players and the trombonists from Potsdam have been selected for the national competition, which will take place in Zwickau at the end of May. The other participants were also eagerly awaiting the results, including those from the Potsdam City Music School. In the piano category, for example, Stephan Gottschall, who was also delegated to the national competition, as well as Lydia Kordesee and Arthur Senger received first and second prizes respectively.

Stephan Gottschall and Arthur Senger were awarded second prize for their development and interpretation of new music at the Potsdam Music School. The second prize in the string ensemble category went to the violinists Sophia Magdalena Voigt, Anna Charlotte Kremer, Charlotte Agnes Holubek and Selma Moa Roth.

At nine venues, including the Palais Lichtenau, in the wash house and in the auditorium of the Goethe elementary school in Babelsberg, the children and young people played for the highest scores in their various age groups and categories over three days. The categories piano, drum set (pop), guitar and vocals as well as the ensemble categories for wind and string instruments, accordion chamber music and new music were represented. A total of 329 young talents from all over Brandenburg, who had previously won in the regional competitions, took part in the competition this year.

