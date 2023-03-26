Saharan tourism: the Algerian grand canyon, a setting worthy of “Star Wars”, French youtubeur

The Algerian Sahara is known for its picturesque panoramas, the hospitality of its people and the richness of its landscapes. attributes that make it number one tourist destination in Algeria and which attracts many travelers each year. Some come to explore alone this land of a thousand and one facetsand others who come to share what they discover with their communities, like influencers. Cis the case of Chedley (@chedley)a French youtuber who climbed the famous Algerian “grand canyon” and was amazed by what he found at the top.

The Algerian Grand Canyon, a setting worthy of Star Wars according Chedley

Chedley is an influencer whose content mainly revolves around gaming. In a stunning approach, the young man decides to start an adventure of globe trotter and chooses Algeria as its 3rd filmed tourist destination. If he made several cities, the content creator focused on the great South where he spent most of his stay.

One of the highlights of the journey of Chedley in the Sahara was his passage to Algerian Grand Canyon. A rocky mass perched high up strongly resembling, in color and shape, the Grand Canyon of the USA. Detail that has not escaped the influencer who, with the help of his guide Yacine, decides to undertake the risky mission of climbing the rockies.

A rocky trail leads the duo to the base of the canyon, where they come across a camp of local nomads. Invited under the tent of their hosts, they enjoy a good typical Saharan tea before resuming their journey. What was the surprise of the French youtubeur on arrival at the top of the canyon, discovering a breathtaking panorama. A decor worthy of “Star Wars as pointed out Chedley. A rocky expanse as far as the eye can see where a brick red color reigns like a cosmic landscape : “I feel like I’m on another planet,” he adds.

A trip to Taghit by night, the youtuber Chedley dazzled by the “sun of midnight »

Before going to the Grand Canyon, Chedley was passing through Bechar and was able to experience the illuminated night Taghit. A starry sky with countless stars, and a moon that looks like the midnight sun that shines so brightly that it feels like daylight. These were the shows that the young content creator was able to attend, an experience that he is not ready to forget according to his words.

Far from any visual pollution, Taghit benefit most of the time from a clear sky at night, allowing you to fully enjoy a night under the stars, or ” stargazing as our English-speaking friends call it.

