“Sailor and Lula”, the unforgettable road movie by David Lynch

Her name is Lula. His name is Sailor. They like rock, the road, the shallows, the desert, the scoundrels. Together, they will undertake a David Lynch-style odyssey: erratic, picturesque, violent. It’s a thriller, a road movie, a crazy “Black Series”. On the road, Lula, in Marilyn mode, and Sailor, in Elvis mode, follow their supercharged destiny. They love each other like mad, fall into a trap and kick up the dust from the roads.

The cast is implausible: Laura Dern plays with her mother (in real life), Diane Ladd; Willem Dafoe composes an incredible adventurer; Isabella Rossellini, Harry Dean Stanton and Jack Nance carve picturesque silhouettes. An unforgettable American trip, a hell of a metaphysical wop-bopa-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom.