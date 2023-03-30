Sainte-Soline: one of the two injured demonstrators came out of a coma

This demonstrator was seriously injured on Saturday during the demonstration against the “mega-basin” of Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres).

One of the two demonstrators seriously injured on Saturday during the prohibited demonstration against “mega-basins” in Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres) came out of a coma, a spokesperson for the Les Uprisings of the Earth movement announced on Thursday March 30. Paris. The families of the two injured demonstrators, Mickaël and Serge, aged 34 and 32, filed a complaint in particular for “attempted murder”.

This announcement was made just before a gathering of a few hundred people in front of the Paris City Hall. Gatherings were thus convened in front of the prefectures of the whole country, “against repression in Sainte-Soline” et “police brutality” in the demonstrations against the pension reform. “We are not going to stop (…), we will not let ourselves be dissolved!”said Benoît Feuillu, two days after the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin initiated a procedure to dissolve the “Earth Uprisings”, which he holds responsible for the clashes on Saturday in Sainte-Soline.

“We are shocked, bruised by police brutality”, continued Benoit Feuillu, calling for the resignation of Gérald Darmanin. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had asked the prefects on Wednesday to strengthen security around the prefectures in the face of “threats from the ultra-left”. Orders have been issued by several prefectures to ban demonstrations in Lyon, Strasbourg, Brest, Besançon, Albi, Castres and Vesoul, according to the Ministry of the Interior.