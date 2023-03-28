Sainte-Soline: the parents of the demonstrator in a coma filed a complaint against X for “attempted murder” and “obstructing rescue”

A complaint against X for “attempted murder” and “obstructing rescue” was filed, according to France Inter, by the lawyer for the parents of the demonstrator in a coma after a head injury during the rally in Sainte-Soline, in the Deux-Sèvres, Saturday.

The lawyer for the parents of S., the protester from Sainte-Soline, in Deux-Sèvres, still in a coma with a vital prognosis, confirm with France Interthe filing of a complaint against X for “attempted murder” et “obstructing rescue”.

>> Sainte-Soline: “If there had not been such a violent demonstration, there would have been no injuries”, deplores Laurent Marcangeli, president of the Horizons group at the National Assembly

The complaint was filed on Monday evening March 27 with the prosecutor of Niort who relinquished responsibility for the benefit of the Rennes prosecutor’s office. This 32-year-old Toulousain was injured on Saturday March 25 during clashes between opponents of the “mega-basins” and law enforcement in Sainte-Soline, in Deux-Sèvres.

Activists close to this man issued a press release to give an update: “In a coma since Saturday following a head injury, his condition is stable despite his coma, his vital prognosis is still engaged”, they wrote. In this case, the prosecution opened an investigation into the origin of these injuries, attributed to a grenade and an LBD by the relatives of the victims.