Saints Row is getting tons of new content in 2023

The latest Saints Row received very mixed reviews and also did not sell as expected. Shortly after the launch, the developer Volition was then allowed to become part of Gearbox so that they could help each other more directly.

However, luckily that doesn’t mean they’re dropping support for the game. Via the game blog is announced that Saints Row will get a lot of new content in 2023, and Volition will also fine-tune the existing systems.

We can look forward to a Dead Island 2 Cosmetic Pack on April 11th, a big Sunshine Springs update in May (which adds a new district) and many improvements to the battle system as well as a Heist & Hazardous expansion which adds new missions. They also mention a giant expansion that will probably arrive in July, but we don’t know anything about it yet.

Are you ready to give Saints Row a second chance?