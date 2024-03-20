Saka’s new business venture with a spicy sauce

Bukayo Saka He is one of those footballers who not only stands out for his talent and his great skills on the field of play to make a difference, but also for having a great business instinct. The Arsenal and English national team player has created his own sauce with Nandosone of the most famous restaurant chains in the British archipelago.

PERi-PERi Saka is a sweet, spicy and smoky sauce that combines the favorite flavors of Mikel Arteta’s pupil, smoked barbecue and tomato sauce, with a signature fiery touch. Made with tomato, garlic, smoked paprika and our legendary PERi-PERi, it is located in Medio in the PERi-metro along with Hierbas Silvestres y Ajo, according to the restaurant’s website. Saka introduced this product, now available in restaurants in Ireland and the United Kingdom, through an advertising spot in which the footballer takes on the role of head chef to find, together with his colleagues in the kitchen, the ideal result for this sauce.

Mixes sweetness, spice and smokiness. I love it and can’t wait for everyone to try it. I’ve been going to Nandos since I was little, so having my PERi-PERi sauce in every restaurant in the country is crazy! My family is very important to me, so I wanted to make sure they liked it too. As soon as my dad said he was a fan, I knew he was the one, the footballer said.

His parents were the first to try the new product designed by their son. My family is very important to me, so I wanted to make sure they liked it too. As soon as my dad said he was a fan, I knew he was the one. Some footballers from the English team, such as Declan Rice, have also been very satisfied with the taste of this sauce.

