Sale of New York’s “Iron Building” collapsed

About a week after a spectacular auction, the sale of the famous “iron building” in New York has finally collapsed. The highest bidder – a man who went by the name of Jacob Garlick and won the $190 million auction – failed to make an initial $19 million down payment by the deadline, organizers said the auction yesterday with the dpa.

Reuters/Lucas Jackson



This nullifies his right to purchase the Flatiron Building. Now the bidder with the second highest bid – $189.5 million – is allowed to buy the building for this price. If this is rejected, there will be a new auction.

The first auction was ordered by a judge after a dispute broke out between the five previous owners about the future of the building. Real estate firms GFP Real Estate, Newmark, ABS Real Estate Partners andprovente Group jointly owned 75 percent of the building, with real estate developer Nathan Silverstein owning the remaining 25.