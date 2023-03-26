Salihamidzic takes a stand on Nagelsmann-Aus, Tuchel & Kimmich’s statements

The dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann is still a big topic in the media on Sunday. Hasan Salihamidzic was a guest in ‘Doppelpass’ on ‘Sport1’. The sporting director of FC Bayern commented in detail on the motives and the procedure for the release of the previous head coach and the negotiations with new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Continue below the ad

“The group of coaches is small. Because there was one on the market now, we dared to take the step.”, Salihamidzic gives an insight. The fact that Tuchel was currently available, but at the same time received advances from Tottenham Hotspur, put Bayern under pressure to act.

reading tip

Nagelsmann-Aus: Kimmich & Goretzka disappointed

After the game against Bayer Leverkusen (1: 2), those responsible in Munich came together for analysis and then decided to seek contact with Tuchel. Tuesdays you have with the new coach “had a conversation for five hours. He was immediately convinced that he would be able to lead the team successfully from now on.”so Brazzo.

Continue below the ad

Who Leaked Dismissal?

It remains questionable who brought Nagelsmann’s dismissal to the public before the 35-year-old found out from the club. “We negotiated with Thomas Tuchel’s manager on Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, on Thursday evening we had to learn that it had already been leaked by a third person.”, makes Salihamidzic clear. The former Bayern professional probably suspects a person from the environment on the opposite side.

reaction to Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich did not want to confirm that Nagelsmann had lost the support of the dressing room. “I can say that the coach did not lose the dressing room. Well, I’ve already been through a few coaching changes and it wasn’t as if it was indicated internally in the dressing room because the players were dissatisfied.”said the German international.

Continue below the ad

Referring to this, Salihamidzic also commented on TV: “If you ask him, he would say: We had a top coach, we have a top team. But the services were insufficient. He would also confirm that.” The officials of Munich and the players do not seem to be in complete agreement.

relationship with Nagelsmann

Even if Nagelsmann and Salihamidzic go their separate ways at a professional level, the official does not assume that the dismissal will cause lasting damage. “I called Julian yesterday, we spoke again. Of course he’s disappointed, I’m emotionally upset too, but we had to do our job.”

Continue below the ad

Brazzo assumes that it is “take a month or two” will, but he Nagelsmann then “invite to dinner” will and you in the future “look in the eye again” could. It remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann will assess the situation in a similar way.