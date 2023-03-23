Salinas Pliego and Villamil face off in networks

CDMX.- The President of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State, Jenaro Villamil, harshly confronted the concessionaire of TV Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, with an exchange of accusations about their trajectories.

When reproducing the public information about the petitions of US creditors that TV Azteca declare bankruptcy, Villamil tweeted: “You can continue insulting and demonstrating your low human quality, but nobody can take away what is fraudulent and cheating, Mr. Ricardo Salinas.” .

And he added: “By the way, why don’t you tell us about your partnership with Luis Cárdenas Palomino through Adamantium?”

Salinas Pliego responded strongly and sparked an exchange of offensive messages on Twitter.

“You who have the obligation to give us an account, tell us what do you do with the money you steal from the antennas that you charge but do not install, where is the free internet project for all?”

Salinas was referring to the versions of the purchase of antennas by the broadcasting system that are not used.

“You know very well that yesterday’s note is another day in the life of a businesswoman like me and nothing else will change anything,” Salinas told him about the alleged claim by TV Azteca creditors.

“The two of us will continue the same: you in 4T and I being the envy of all of you; calm down, your time is almost up, I really see you very nervous,” he added.