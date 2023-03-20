Salman Khan fans stunned by his ‘youthful look’ in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s song Falling in Love: ‘You’ve stopped getting old’

Salman Khan, who wowed fans with his appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, is ready to wow his fans this Eid with his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The songs in the film have already created a hype among the audience. After releasing two songs from the movie, Bhaijaan is teasing fans with the teaser for his new romantic movie song “Jee rahe the hum (falling in love)”. Fans are mesmerized by the actor’s look in the song.

On Monday, Salman Khan shared a preview of a new romantic number from the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on social media which will be released tomorrow and wrote: “Fall in love with ‘Fall in love’…#JeeRaheTheHum out tomorrow.” The song is sung by Salman himself and sets a soothing vibe. The actor’s looks and his chemistry with Pooja Hegde work as the icing on the cake. The actor looked like a hunk in his new look with long hair.

Netizens were mesmerized by Salman Khan’s “youthful look” in the teaser for the new song and some fans loved that he sang the song himself and wrote, “Salman Khan’s voice makes this exceptional teaser”. Another fan wrote, “What a look man! Another comment read, “How many of you think he gets younger with age?” Another fan wrote, “How come you just stopped aging. Another fan wrote, “Your voice!!!! Oh, the best thing about this song is your haunting voice! I can’t wait for the full song!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also featured vedette Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh Daggubati, among others. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and should be released in theaters on Eid.

Meanwhile, on the labor front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 romancing Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan will make an appearance in the film. The action movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2023.

