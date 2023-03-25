Sam Neill: ‘The film crew almost died during the filming of Jurassic Park’

The other week, actor Sam Neill released his memoir “Did I Ever Tell You This”, in which he talked about his long career in Hollywood, his fight against cancer and much more. The filming of Jurassic Park is obviously something that is dedicated to a lot of time and one of the tidbits from the book is Neill’s story of how the entire film crew almost died in Hawaii during the filming of the cult-declared reel. Something he also told People in a recent interview in which he said the following:

“We almost died in the first few weeks where we were filming on Kauai in the Hawaiian archipelago. One morning we were told to stay back at the hotel and expect a hurricane later in the day. I was down on the beach with Laura Dern, who asked me: ‘Sam, do you think we might die today?’ As these massive black clouds approached over the Pacific I found I had to tell her that in all honesty the answer was yes, I thought we might.”

The storm in question destroyed nearly 15,000 houses on Kauai and forced the team to seek shelter, according to Neill:

“It turned out we came very close… They herded us into a ballroom, all the cast and crew, a few hours before Hurricane Iniki hit us. Iniki was a Category 4 hurricane and it absolutely wrecked the island, including all our sets. Six people died, and it caused more than $3 billion worth of damage.”

