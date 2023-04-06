Samsung celebrates strong Galaxy S23 sales

There is reason to celebrate at the headquarters in Samsung City. Sales figures for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have started to trickle in, and it seems to have gone better than expected. Samsung expected sales of the Galaxy S23 to increase globally by 10 percent compared to the Galaxy S22, but Zdnet reports that the figures from many regions point to a greater increase than that. This despite a global economic downturn.

In Europe, Samsung has sold 50 percent more Galaxy S23 than in the same period of the previous generation, and similar figures are echoed from other regions that have been reported. The Indian market has seen an increase of 40 percent, in the Middle East the increase is 50 percent, and the biggest growth so far has been in the Central and South American market, where the Galaxy S23 has sold 70 percent more than its predecessor.

Read also: our test of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Especially in current times, it is also interesting that it is the luxury version, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, that sold the most. The Ultra model accounts for 60 percent of sold Galaxy S23 mobiles, while the base version Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus account for 20 percent each.