Samsung declares about the controversy of the Galaxy S23 and the Space Zoom of its camera to photograph the Moon

With the release of Samsung Galaxy S23 One of the most highlighted elements by the company was the function of its striking Space Zoom, which literally allows you to take pictures of the Moon with an impressive level of definition.

Looking at the technical specifications of the smartphone, we had a frank doubt about how they could achieve it, since the optical zoom of the rear camera was powerful but not nearly as much as a conventional telescope.

In recent weeks there has been a controversy precisely around this detail, where someone investigated enough to verify that the image captured by the Samsung Galaxy S23 of this star actually has a lot of post-production work behind it.

Such a situation triggered a serious wave of criticism that had raised quite a bit of noise on the net, especially among photography hobbyist sites that follow the latest trends in the mobile industry.

Now the manufacturer has finally spoken on the matter with an official statement.

Samsung talks and clarifies everything about the controversy of its Space Zoom with the Galaxy S23

It is necessary to remember that just a few months ago Samsung celebrated the launch of its latest flagship, the Galaxy S23. There at the conference one of the most outstanding features of this new family of devices was its impressive 200 MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Which, it was presumed, could take detailed photos of the Moon with a 100x digital zoom. However, some users since Reddit discovered that the lunar photos are not as real as they seem, but are generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from a database of images:

As we can see, the image without AI optimization is quite different from the final result that the device produces after applying this extreme process of enhancement and photo editing.

This situation triggered a strong debate in networks where finally Samsung has responded to this controversy explaining through his official blog that its Space Zoom feature actually uses an algorithm called Scene Optimizer.

As described by the company, this function recognizes objects and scenes to apply automatic adjustments that improve the quality and realism of the photos. This algorithm does not fundamentally alter or manipulate the original photos, but only “optimizes” them based on the context.

In the same way, the manufacturer justifies that at no time has the Space Zoom pretended to be a scientific or professional tool, but rather it is something playful.