Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Galaxy M54: we compare both models so you can choose the one that suits you best

If you are tempted to buy a new generation smartphone but your budget is relatively limited, you will have come across the fact that there are two particularly confusing models on the market today: The Samsung Galaxy A54 y el Galaxy M54.

Both devices at first glance look practically identical, just take a look at the cover image that accompanies the owner of this note to see that the elements of distinction are minimal.

Gone are the days when the dividing line between the qualities of low-end smartphones could be distinguished without much scrutiny when compared against a high-end or mid-range device.

There are irrefutable elements such as the finish, the materials, the number of sensors, the type of glass or the power of the cameras. But a lot of the elements are actually hard to notice.

To this it is necessary to add the factor that, for years, a mid-range terminal is practically a high-end phone from a few generations ago.

So that today even the most affordable smartphone in its price can support tasks and functions that were inconceivable for the low or medium range a decade ago.

Such a situation then raises the question when exploring which of the two families of the South Korean manufacturer would be better. Here our comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs. Samsung Galaxy M54: The difference is in the small details

Starting with the elements in common, both models have basically the same appearance and weight. At the same time that they share elements in common with their hardware.

Both the A54 and the M54 run under a 2.4GHz Exynos 1380 processor, have 8 GB RAM and internal storage is 128 GB or 256 GB. In the same way, both models run under the same operating system: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

With their screens is where the differences begin. The Galaxy A54 uses a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate at 1000 nits with Gorilla Glass 5.

While the Galaxy M54 has a larger 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s bigger but not quite as robust on the brightness side.

Image: Samsung | We are going to compare the Samsung Galaxy A54 against the Galaxy M54 to distinguish well the factors of difference between both families.

Both phones have support for fast charging at 25W. But the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 5,000 mAh battery while the Galaxy M54 comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.

The point of distinction and where the balance ends up tipping is with the cameras. The M54 features a Triple lineup, with the 108 MP main lens, complemented by an 8 MP and a 2 MP lens.

While the A54 has the same triple lens, but the main lens is just 50 MP, added to another 12 MP lens plus an extra 5 MP lens.

Strictly speaking, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has the same sensor as the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, the ISOCELL JN3, which guarantees interesting captures.

So if what you are looking for is better photos, the A54 would be the option.