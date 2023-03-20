Samsung releases cheaper OLED TVs

Samsung now expands its Quantom Dot Oled TVs with a new cheaper series, the S90C, reports Engadget.

The TV apps offer QD-oled picture, ai-based hdr mapping, Dolby Atmos sound and automatic sync with Samsung’s own soundbars.

The S90C series, meanwhile, has a downgraded version of Samsung’s object-tracking audio and doesn’t come with the same wall mount as the S95C or any external socket.

Price starts at 1,899 dollars, corresponding to approximately 19,735 kroner excluding VAT, for the 55-inch model. There is also a 77-inch model for $3,599, corresponding to approximately SEK 37,390 excluding VAT, and a 65-inch model will also be released in the future.

When the S90C series will be available in Sweden and at what prices is currently unknown.