Samsung turns your iPhone into Galaxy S23, for free

Samsung launches a web application that “transforms” your iPhone into the brand’s Android smartphone

The application is de facto a simulation allowing to test the OneUI 5.1 experience, the Android overlay of the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra

This free demo gives you a taste of the brand’s smartphones without having to go to the store.

Manufacturers of Android smartphones are not stingy with ideas to push iPhone users to switch to their platform. But there are clearly ways of doing things that are more original than others. This is evidenced by Samsung’s last (very publicity) move. The brand offers you to install a web app on your iPhone in order to test the overall experience of OneUI 5.1, the Android overlay of the latest Samsung smartphones.

More specifically, we understand, by wandering around in the simulation, that it is a question of advertising the most premium smartphone in the Galaxy range – the Galaxy S23 Ultra released a few months ago. To test this demo yourself, simply point the camera at the QR Code below from an iPhone and follow the instructions. These involve creating a shortcut on your home screen.

Samsung lets you test the Galaxy S23 from your iPhone

Which (we don’t know exactly what “magic”, by the way) creates a de facto full-screen interactive app that tricks you into thinking you’re really using one of the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones available. Note in passing that the experience only works on iPhone – owners of Android smartphones (Samsung or not) are left with a message telling them that they are already on Android.

Note in passing that you have to go through Safari to create the shortcut. Of course, not everything is really functional in this demo strewn with pre-recorded content. At the same time, it is a question of making you discover the technical capacities of the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you go to the messages, you will find some example messages. In the Camera application, pre-recorded videos replace the live view.

What to discover the capabilities of the 100x digital zoom, or the Samsung night photo, through the video stabilizer. Some settings can be changed, especially as soon as it affects the wallpaper and colors. We also discover that it is possible to carry out a native search for viruses thanks to a partnership between Samsung and McAfee.

On the other hand, try to make a call and you will be left with a message for advertising purposes. A specific message in the messaging application: “this is a ‘lite’ experience, you won’t be able to do ‘everything’ you can do on the real phone. It is rather to see that it is easy to take the step, the step is not too high”announces the brand.