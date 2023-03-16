Samsung would have found TSMC suppliers to improve manufacturing

Discussing the advances that Samsung would have made for an alleged Exynos 2400, new rumors suggest that the South Korean giant would have held meetings with TSMC suppliers to try to improve the yield of their own manufacturing processes. If they get the support of these suppliers, the technologies would be applied in a new generation of the giant’s 4nm lithography, supposedly called 4LPP or 4LPP+.

Gathering information from the Korean forum Meecothe informant The Mural Quadrant suggests that Samsung is making positive progress in developing a 3rd generation 4nm manufacturing process, tipped by the leaker to be called 4LPP or 4LPP+. According to the rumor, this lithograph would be implemented in an alleged Exynos 2400, which could debut in 2024.

There are still few details of the platform, but apparently the solution would follow under the responsibility of Samsung LSI, the semiconductor division of the manufacturer that worked on previous generations of the processor. Quadrant emphasizes how, given this scenario, the success (or failure) of the Exynos 2400 would remain in the hands of the brand’s chip manufacturing division, even after the promises of developing a model 100% dedicated to the Galaxy S line.

However, what really calls attention in this rumor is a discussion around the possible meeting of executives of the South Korean company with the group of suppliers of its biggest rival, the Taiwanese TSMC.

Today the largest and most advanced foundry in the world, TSMC has been the center of geopolitical conflicts due to the dependence that the main technology companies in the semiconductor market have on the company, and has already managed to sign some contracts that were previously attended by Samsung, such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

This meeting would have the intention of taking the technologies used by the Taiwanese competitor to LSI’s factories, which led some media outlets on the Asian island to configure this process as “technology theft”. It is worth mentioning that there are barriers in the translation that can misunderstand the idea — it is likely that these vehicles only reported the meeting, which was held in secrecy.

Regardless, it is clear that Samsung is investing a fortune to improve its chip manufacturing capabilities, an important factor not only to put it in the spotlight again after the numerous criticisms of solutions such as the Exynos line, but also to prepare the giant to avoid another global, political, inventory or financial crisis to affect your supply.

Source: WCCFTech