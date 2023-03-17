San Javier – Tostado Aqueduct: the work contract was signed

The Ministry of Public Works reported this Friday that the signing of the work contract for the San Javier – Tostado Aqueduct for the province of Santa Fe for an investment of $56,948 million.

The agreement was signed by the Secretariat for Infrastructure and Water Policy and the awarding UTE integrated by the companies Supercemento SAIC; Benito Roggio and Sons SA; Rovella Carranza SA; and Center Constructions SA

This is one of the most important water works of the Argentina Grande Plan, which will allow 124,000 people from 14 towns in the north of the provincewhich until now lack drinking water, have access to quality service from the Paraná River.

The construction of the Aqueduct will have, in this first stage, an extension of 330 km in 7 consecutive sections. The work will begin with the water intake in the San Javier River and from there, a main conduit will transfer it to the Water Treatment Plant, located north of the city of San Javier.

Once the water is potable, 9 pumping stations located along the trunk section will drive the liquid from the San Javier intake work to Tostado. Each of the destination towns will store the supply in tanks for later distribution.

The Aqueduct will provide predictability for the most productive area of ​​Santa Fe and better opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs. Likewise, it will promote the development of family farming and food production, as well as allow the supply of drinking water for dairy, livestock and soybean activities.