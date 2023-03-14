San Lorenzo and Sarmiento de Chaco are presented by Copa Argentina in Santa Fe

The match will be played this Wednesday at the Estadio de Colón in Santa Fe, starting at 9:00 p.m., with the refereeing of Maximiliano Ramírez and TyC Sports television.

In case of equality, at the end of the 90 minutes, it will be defined who advances to 16th. final with a series of penalties.

In the next instance, the winner will meet Platense or Defensores de Belgrano.

Coach Rubén Insua changed the face of a wandering San Lorenzo who was closer to the bottom of the table every day and with a skinnier average. “Gallego” took office in May 2022, the squad was revitalized, the people believed again and the team achieved an unexpected and notable qualification for the Copa Sudamericana.

Already in 2023 the team is the only leader with 76 percent efficiency, with seven consecutive victories in the “Nuevo Gasómetro” and with the renewed illusion of fighting for the title.

San Lorenzo is a team without great stars, but with an identity, it knows what to do on the pitch, it knows its limitations and each player leaves everything every time it is his turn to act.

A reliable goalkeeper like Augusto Batalla, the recovery of defender Federico Gattoni and Agustín Martegani, the versatility of a silent and effective Malcom Braida and the offensive power of Andrés Vombergar and Adam Bareiro.

For the Argentine Cup, the “Gallego” Insua would make some changes to take care of the physical stadium of the players and thinking about the visit next Monday to Newell’s, in Rosario.

The rival of the “Cyclone” will be Sarmiento de Chaco. The Resistencia team, with Leandro Fernández as DT, debuted in Federal A last Sunday and beat tough Boca Unidos de Corrientes as a visitor, 2-0 with two goals from Franco Olego (formerly Talleres, All Boys, Instituto and Atlanta).

Sarmiento, who played in the 1977 Nacional, has two good records in the Argentine Cup, reached the round of 16 in 2012, was eliminated by Racing, and in 2018 reached the quarterfinals, after leaving Racing on the road and being defeated by River.

Diego Auzqui plays in the Chaco team, the older brother of Carlos Auzqui (former Estudiantes de La Plata, River Plate and Talleres among other clubs) and also emerged from the lower divisions of “Pincha”.

+ Probable formations +

St. Lawrence: August Battle; Federico Gattoni, Rafael Perez and Gaston Hernandez; Gonzalo Lujan or Augustine Giay, Jalil Elias, Augustine Martegani and Malcom Braida; Andrew Vombergar or Nicholas Blandi, Adam Bareiro or Nicholas Blandi and Ezekiel Cerutti or Nahuel Barrios. DT: Ruben Darius Insua.

Sarmiento: Emiliano Di Fulvio; Nahuel Gomez, Facundo Pardo, Fernando Ponce and Luciano Lapetina; Franco Schiavoni, Matthias Mansilla and Diego Auzqui; Diego Nakache, Franco Olego and Juan Manuel Torres. DT: Leonard Fernandez.

Referee: Maximiliano Ramirez

Field: Colon de Santa Fe.

Start time: 21

TV: TyC Sports