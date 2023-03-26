San Pedro: ‘Carlita’ was arrested for stealing a cell phone from a young woman | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 26, 2023 | 7:05 p.m.

A 25-year-old girl, identified as “Carlita”, was arrested in the last few hours in the town of San Pedro for stealing a cell phone from a 21-year-old girl. As they announced, the delayed person already has a record for other crimes.

The event occurred this Sunday morning near the local cemetery, there with a dagger in hand and under threats, Carlita took the victim’s iPhone 6th cell phone.

With the complaint made and the information provided, the troops carried out a quick bolt operation that ended on a terraced street in the Barrio Escuelita, there they managed to intercept the person involved, who tried to escape through an area of ​​weeds but was quickly apprehended.

Among her clothes, the woman who already had a record for crimes against property and against people, had the cell phone reported as stolen.

Finally, after being examined at the hospital, the detainee was housed at the police headquarters in order to complete the pertinent proceedings. As for what was recovered, it was restored after recognition by the owner.