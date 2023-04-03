Sandkerwa 2023 in Bamberg: the program and date have been set – does it cost admission?

Bamberg Sandkerwa finds from 24th to 28th August 2023 instead of

Anticipation is slowly building Bamberg Sandkerwa 2023. The popular festival finds from Thursday (24 August 2023) to Monday (28 August 2023) will take place and, according to the organizers, will probably attract around 200,000 guests again. inFranken.de lies exclusive this year’s program before. Dominik Nakic, a managing director of Bamberger Sandkerwa Veranstaltungs GmbH, has also signed up for this year’s entry voiced.

Bamberger Sandkerwa 2023 again with admission – “it will definitely not be more expensive”

In form of a Festival badge compulsory cost last year's edition for the first time entry. Because the event costs had increased significantly, the organizers explained the step at the time. Apart from new investments with "high five-digit amounts" for the infrastructure, the costs in 2023 will be similar to 2022, says Nakic. This year the guests are coming again Entry in the form of a festival badge to. "It will definitely not be more expensive," he emphasizes.





The conditions are based on 2022. That was the case back then festival badge as a season ticket and cost 6 eurosthe Day Badge than day tickets cost 2.50 euros. The festival badge obligation will apply from 6 p.m. “We’re leaving it open at the back, but there’s no way we’re going to do it all night,” said the promoter. Children under 14 years old as well as residents and hotel guests were exempt from the festival badge requirement in 2022.

In the office of the organizer in Kontor 4, Schrottenberggasse 2 be from 21 to 23 August from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 24 to 28 August from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Festival badges, commemorative publications and posters available. The audience should also find the traditional highlights in terms of the programme.

From the opening of the marquee to jousting and fireworks: the program for 2023 is set

That’s how it is on St. Mark’s Square a amusement park with bumper cars, shooting gallery, raffle, carousel and hospitality. The individual Sandkerwa days are structured as follows:

Wednesday (23 August 2023)

19 o’clock: opening service in the Church of St. Elisabeth (no festivities)

Thursday (24 August 2023)

1pm/2.30pm: children’s afternoon in the marquee at the entrance with the puppet stage in Herrleben

in the marquee at the entrance with the puppet stage in Herrleben 6 p.m.: opening in the marquee at the entrance; Patronage is included Mayor Andreas Starke (SPD) and Minister of State Melanie Huml (CSU)

Friday (25 August 2023)

5.30 p.m.: booth concert at St. Mark’s Square

at St. Mark’s Square 5.45 p.m.: pageant for the fair tree from St. Mark’s Square – St. Mark’s Street – Lower Sand Street – Upper Sand Street – Kasern Street – L Entry

for the from St. Mark’s Square – St. Mark’s Street – Lower Sand Street – Upper Sand Street – Kasern Street – L Entry 6 p.m.: lineup of fair tree before Little Venice with the builders’ guilds from Gaustadt, Hallstadt and Stegaurach

of before Little Venice with the from Gaustadt, Hallstadt and Stegaurach Subsequent proclamation of the Sandshooter Queen/King 2023

Saturday (26 August 2023)

2.30 p.m.: Pupils and youth fishermen’s jousting on the Regnitz

on the Regnitz 3 p.m.: Organ concert at the Sandkerwa in the Kaiserdom Bamberg (contribution towards expenses)

Sunday (27 August 2023)

9.30 a.m.: festive service at Elisabethenplatz

at Elisabethenplatz From 11 a.m.: morning pint in the festival area

in the festival area 2.30 p.m.: deployment for the 69. Jousting from Steinertstraße – Markusplatz – Kapuzinerstraße – Am Kranen – Obere Brücke – Karolinenstraße – Herrenstraße – Obere Sandstraße – Sandbad to the marquee on the banks of the Regnitz

for the from Steinertstraße – Markusplatz – Kapuzinerstraße – Am Kranen – Obere Brücke – Karolinenstraße – Herrenstraße – Obere Sandstraße – Sandbad to the marquee on the banks of the Regnitz 3 p.m.: 69. joust on the Regnitz

Monday (28 August 2023)