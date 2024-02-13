Sandra Barneda, on the first galas of Temptation Island 7: I recorded it feeling terrible

On January 9, a little over a month ago, a new season of Temptation Island, the seventh in its entire history. An edition that has already had abandonments, new couples, and numerous moments that have already gone viral on social networks.

All this with a presenter who has established herself as one of the most prominent on the network, Sandra Barnedawhich has experienced countless decisions by the contestants, and that in this edition He said goodbye to two couples, that of Alba Casillas and Rober, and that of Andrea and Álvaro; to also welcome lex and Marieta, and Adrin and Mariona.

Some first episodes in which the presenter did not live her best days, as she herself has told through her TikTok profile. In fact, Sandra Barneda He has spoken about his poor state of health during Andrea and Álvaro’s confrontation bonfire.

The edition began with angina

In a video shared on the social network, the presenter assures that I recorded it feeling terrible. I was terribly bad recording and at the beginning everything was da-da-da…, he begins by explaining.

Related news

And with that I decided to go to the medical service: I went to the medical service, they did a culture… I had sore throat that I couldn’t even swallow with the heat, my throat was burning.. Then they had to give me the antibiotic, remembers the presenter, who still had to continue presenting the reality show from the Dominican Republic.

In addition, they had to deal with the departure of two couples, which increased the burden that Barneda felt: When I finished I said: But what do we do now? Two couples had just left us, what do we do?. We had three couples left and we were going to take it for granted and they also left suddenly. I was left saying: And now what?