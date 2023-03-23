Sanity prevailed: Gustavo Quinteros was not sanctioned by the ANFP Disciplinary Court

Gustavo Quinteros had a big scare due to the team’s delays in getting out onto the playing field, however, he received good news from the ANFP Disciplinary Tribunal.

One of the many things left behind by the Superclásico, in addition to a lackluster match and the incidents in the stands, was the consignment, by referee Cristián Garay, of a new delay in the departure of Colo Colo to the field, adding to what that it had already happened on earlier dates and that, finally, it formed a dangerous precedent for Gustavo Quinteros.

It is that the bases of the Championship are clear, since, In the event that the team repeats the behavior, it will not only be a reprimand to the DT, but it will be suspended for the next match of the National Championship. In this way, there was a great chance that the coach would be left off the Popular bench.

Gustavo Quinteros will not be penalized

In order for the punishment to be carried out, in the first instance, the ANFP Disciplinary Court had to meet to weigh the arguments and evidence of what happened. that was where the court body assessed the background and found a great mitigation to decide not to punish the Cacique’s strategist.

As reported by ESPN, the court chose not to suspend Gustavo Quinteros because he the delay occurred due to “operational difficulties when removing the inflatable sleeve from the local tunnel”, as Garay himself described it in his report. Therefore, the responsibility for the late entry to the field of play by Colo Colo, was not imputed to the man from Santa Fe, but rather credit was given to logistical problems that were beyond his control.

ThusGustavo Quinteros will continue to be on the bench of the Eternal Champion in the games that are coming, first of all, against Huachipato on Saturday April 1 and versus Catholic Universityonce the National Championship resumes on the weekend of April 16.

It should be noted that the pending commitment against the steelworkers was scheduled for 12:00 pm on April 1 at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano. All the details of that transcendental meeting can be found LIVE and ONLINE through DaleAlbo.cl.