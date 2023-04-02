Santa “A” stretched his undefeated record in women’s hockey by beating River 2 to 1

For Santa Bárbara “A” it was a “millionaire” triumph, since the team led by Matías Cereceda and Clara Mendy beat River Plate 2-1, on the Manuel B. Gonnet synthetic court, for the third date of the Metropolitan tournament Women’s First Division. The local goals were scored by Martina Mariani and Delfina Ortale; while for Las Vikingas María Sol Villar scored. In this way, the tricolor team remains undefeated so far in the tournament with seven points to its credit. On the following day, Santa will have to visit Banco Provincia for the contest of the highest category of Ladies.

The rest of the First Division Ladies results were Belgrano “A” 1, Ciudad “A” 3; Velez Sarsfield “A” 0, Architecture “A” 1; St Catherines 1, San Fernando “A 2; SIC “A” 0, Italiano “A” 3; San Lorenzo de Almagro 2, Banco Provincia “A” 2; Lomas 2, San Martín 0 and GEBA “A” 1, Quilmes” A” 1. The leaders and undefeated are Lomas and Arquitectura with 9 units.

The duel from La Plata in the First E2 was for Estudiantes “B” who beat Universitario “D” 3-1, on the field of the City Bell Country Club. The goals of the red-and-white team, which has added all the points (9) in the tournament, were scored by Eva Leone (2) and Victoria Mariscotti; while the discount for the “U” was indicated by Milagros López Molina.

The results of the remaining La Plata women’s teams in the different categories are detailed below:

First B: Hurling 0, Santa Bárbara “B” 2 (Clara Urra and Sara Prieto).

First C1: San Luis “A” 2 (Magdalena Ajargo and Lucía Marelli), Municipality of Vicente López “A” 1.

First C2: Architecture “B” 1, University “A” 4 (Oriana Carnevali -3- and Victoria Berger).

First D1: Quilmes “B” 2, Estudiantes “A” 1 (Mercedes Diotto) and Lanús “B” 0, Santa Bárbara “C” 1 (Iara Marcovecchio).

First D2: University “C” 1 (Magali Rossi), UBA 1.

First D3: University “B” 1 (Mariana Beracochea), Military High School 0.

First D4: Santa Bárbara “D” 1 (Tiziana Olgado), Racing Club 4. It was played on the gymnastics field.

First E1: Santa Bárbara “F” 3 (Josefina Semento -2- and Camila Abril Cereijo), San Patricio “B” 2.

First E2: Gymnastics “A” 0, Quilmes “C” 0. It was played on the Santa Bárbara court.

Primera E3: Municipality of Vicente López “B” 2, San Luis “B” 1 (Julia Victoria Di Santo) and Everton 8 (Sofía Hansen Gutty -4-, Pilar Hansen Gutty, María Paz Valeiras, Sofía García Aolisi and Celeste Irisarri) , San Fernando 0.

Primera E4: Club JM 1, Santa Barbara “E” 0.

First F2: Quilmes “D” 2, Gymnastics “B” 1 (Oriana Sofía Celi) and Coronel Brandsen Association 0, CUBA “D” 3.

First F3: Albatros had a free date.

THE KNIGHTS OF THE “U” FELL 9 TO 2

With regard to the advancement of the Caballeros, Universitario suffered a tough defeat after being thrashed by GEBA “A” 9 to 2. The match, which corresponded to the third date of the Metro’s top men’s category, was played on the Parque Rock from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Soldati.

The final score speaks clearly of the superiority of GEBA “A”, the last champion of the Metropolitano de Caballeros. Of course, Universitario, who resigned his undefeated status (he came with a win and a draw), played him equally in the first quarter, leaving with a 1-1 equality, in those first 15 minutes, with a goal from Máximo Kiernan with 59 seconds remaining after taking a penalty corner.

With respect to Máximo Kiernan, properly speaking, the Universitario player received a big blow full in the face after a short corner kick, when barely 4 minutes of the game had been played, which despite the protection (a mask), shocked him and he had to withdraw from the field of play for a long period of time before returning to action.

The match literally “broke” in the second quarter. Universitario was overwhelmed, he did not make a footing and against a rival from the hierarchy of GEBA “A” no advantages can be given, so at the end of this set, the Palermo team was up by the score 5 to 1.

GEBA continued to attack, capitalizing on the mistakes made by Universitario, who was able to score the other goal through his captain and benchmark Máximo Kiernan with a penalty corner. It was 9 to 2. The goals of the healthy mens team were scored by Franco Colado (penalty), Tomás Suárez (2), Mateo González Metilli (2), Santiago Tarazona (2), Ignacio Anaya and Gonzalo Basualdo. It should be noted that GEBA did not score a penalty corner goal out of the three chances it had in the match.

The “U” will have to do its self-criticism and turn the page when it receives Banco Provincia in Gonnet in two weeks.

Both the Gentlemen’s date will continue tomorrow and the Metro Damas Sunday girls will also have action. As noted next weekend there will be no hockey day as a result of Easter and the Euro League dispute.