Santa Fe lost the Bogota classic to Millonarios and David Mackalister scored a double

On date 10 of Colombia – Liga Betplay I 2023, the midfielder David Mackalister was the great architect of the 2-1 victory of the Blues against the Cardenal. The goal of the game for the locals was scored by José Enamorado (47′ 1T). While the away goals were made by David Mackalister (14′ 1T and 3′ 2T).

David Mackalister earned applause with his brilliant finish 14 minutes into the first half. After receiving an assist from Daniel Cataño, the midfielder placed it to the right post and below. Impossible for the goalkeeper!

Millonarios and Santa Fe had chances to score that ended up hitting the post and David Mackalister and Fabián Sambueza could not celebrate.

David Mackalister had a great performance. The Millonarios midfielder scored 2 goals, made 16 correct passes and was encouraged to kick 7 times.

Daniel Cataño also had a good performance. The Millonarios midfielder made 52 correct passes, stole 3 balls and was encouraged to kick 3 times.

It was a duel that was stopped, due to the high accumulation of infractions within the field. There were a large number of reprimands: Wilfrido de la Rosa, Elvis Perlaza, Iván Rojas, José Enamorado, Dubán Palacio and Andrés Llinás.

Santa Fe manager Harold Rivera presented a 4-5-1 tactical arrangement with José Silva in goal; Fabián Viáfara, José Manuel Ajá, Julian Millan and Dairon Mosquera on the defensive line; Iván Rojas, Jonathan Barboza, José Enamorado, Fabián Sambueza and Wilfrido de la Rosa in the middle; and Wilson Morelo in attack.

For their part, Alberto Gamero’s team came out with a 4-5-1 tactical arrangement with Juan Esteban Moreno under the three sticks; Elvis Perlaza, Andrés Llinás, Jorge Arias and Samuel Asprilla in defense; Juan Carlos Pereira, Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo, Daniel Cataño and David Mackalister in the midfield; and Fernando Uribe up front.

Andrés Rojas Noguera was the referee chosen for the match at Campín.

On the next date, the Cardenal will receive Boyacá Chicó and the Blues will play as a visitor against Bucaramanga.

In this way, the local is in seventh place in the championship with 13 points, while the visit, with 17, is in fourth place.

