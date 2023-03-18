Santa Isabel: from producing the Torino to becoming one of the 10 most modern Renault plants in the world

The Santa Isabel Factory is in the heart of Argentina, not only geographically because it is located in Córdoba, but also because of a 68-year history of producing iconic cars for the local market.

When you stop to look at the front of a car factory, you will probably see a series of huge buildings with their corresponding indicative sign. But if you try the exercise of imagine the variety of models that came out of those gates over the decadesthe number of stories that will appear would turn that factory into a time tunnel.

And it is that how wonderful the car hasand that has made it a turning point in the history of humanity, it is what has allowed people to move more quickly to work, to study, to travel and see places, but also to save lives, to generate reunions, to unite towns or simply to enjoy.

When a car factory has so many years of history and remains technologically up to date, it is not only that factory of memories and experiences, but also the Dream maker too.

The Torino was the most famous Argentine car of all time. It was manufactured in Santa Isabel from 1967, when it was still Industrias Kaiser Argentina

Santa Isabel was born in 1955 as the home of Industrias Kaiser Argentina. Four years later, it began to manufacture cars under license from Renault, and it was not until 1967, coinciding with the premiere of the Turin, One of the most identified symbols of the plant and popularly known as the great Argentine car, the French brand began to run the company by owning part of the IKA share package. There began the great transformation that would end in 1975 by keeping all the shares and operations in Argentina.

Until the arrival of the Torino, the Jeep IKA and Baqueano, the Estanciera, the Kaiser Carabela and Bergantín, the Renault Gordini, the Rambler and the Renault 4 were manufactured in Santa Isabel. After the “Toro”, came the Renault 6, the R12 , the R18, the Fuego coupe, the R11, the R19, the Renault Trafic, the R9, the R21, R19, the Clio, and the list goes on to this day. They take produced 3.2 million cars of 34 models different.

Passionate about Renault, but also about its glorious history, Pablo Sibilla proudly says that the Santa Isabel Factory is one of the ten best Renault and Nissan factories in the world

“The Santa Isabel Factory is a true local auto industry icon which has become a production model not only in our country, but also throughout the region. A few days ago we celebrated our 68th Anniversary of uninterrupted activity, operating today at two complete shifts and with 20% of the total staff of the plant made up of operators”, says Pablo Sibilla, President and CEO of Renault Argentina to infobae.

Today, they are made there 438 vehicles per day, between Renault Sandero, Renault Stepway, Renault Logan, Renault Kangoo and Renault Alaskan. 2,200 workers work and in 2022 the total annual production was 70,000 unitsalmost 40% more than in 2021, thanks to the incorporation of that second production shift that Sibilla mentions.

But Santa Isabel still has a huge challenge ahead, since in February it was announced that a new medium-sized pickup will be produced at this plant that will reach the regional market.

Alaskan will soon receive a “little brother”, since Renault and Nissan will produce a half-ton pickup for the region in Santa Isabel

“The Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Alliance confirmed that the factory will produce a new half-ton pick-up for the Renault and Nissan brands, produced by the Renault Group, which will imply new investments that will have a direct impact on the plant. Today, our plant is located in the top 10 of the best Renault and Nissan plants in the world in relation to the quality of our products.”

The integration of the Renault factories is a true example of how a globalized brand works. in the historical flins plantin the vicinity of Paris, a operations center It monitors online the work of each machine, each robot and each production line that Renault has around the world, as if it were an airport control tower with air traffic. The experience of seeing from there the rate of production of cars that are being manufactured in France, Turkey, Brazil or Argentina in the same way, is amazing.

METAVERS is the real-time monitoring center of the Renault Group in Flins, France. From there you can see the work of each robot and each production line in real time

“Fábrica Santa Isabel is part of this comprehensive monitoring system called METAVERSthrough which information is accessed -in real time- of the synchronized production flows of all plants of the Renault Group”, explains Sibilla.

“Basically it involves a real-time representation of all the plants in the world in a single system that monitors the Industrial Systemfrom the supply of parts to the delivery of the finished vehicle to the dealer. In this sense, the plant makes its processes more efficient by having the accurate information and indicators at the right timeand thus decision-making becomes much faster, with the possibility of analyzing data and having access to information from other plants of the group, and thus achieve more efficient production by sharing good practices and synergy towards the Optimization of the Industrial System in the context of Industry 4.0.”

2,200 collaborators produce every day in two shifts in Santa Isabel. 20% of the total staff is made up of women

But the world is changing very quickly and brands have to make global and regional strategic decisions. It is not the same to sell an electric car in Europe than in Argentina. However, the local subsidiary of Renault has the decision to carry out what is likely to be one of the more aggressive bets on sustainable mobility in the short term in the Argentine market.

“For Renault electrification is a fact. At a global level, we have been pioneers in electric mobility for more than 10 years, in the conception, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The data is worth there are already more than 400,000 Renault electric vehicles in circulation in the world”answers the President of Renault Argentina.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech at the headquarters of Renault Argentina. It will be one of the three 100% electric models that arrive in the country in the second half of the year

Beyond developing the new half-ton pickup, the manufacture of electric or hybrid cars, which are present on Renault platforms, is not currently in the plans for Santa Isabel.

As far as production is concerned, In LATAM the electric market is growing, but even the sales volumes of these vehicles are not significant enough to justify an investment that means producing them locally”, replies Sibilla. “However, interest in electric mobility is on our agenda since, as we have announced, in the second semester models will arrive in the country this year Megane E-Tech, Kwid E-Tech and Kangoo E-Techthree 100% electric vehicles”.

Renault Group is also undergoing other revolutionary and transcendent transformations in addition to the renewal with new terms of the alliance that includes Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi. A few weeks ago, the world’s largest oil company, the Saudi Aramcojoined the alliance that was already established by Renault Group and the Chinese giant Geelyto participate in the development of more efficient internal combustion engines, which will lead the transition to zero-emission mobility that will begin in 2035 in Europe.

Renault Group, Geely Group and Aramco will create a joint venture to develop a vital element for the coming decades: high-efficiency, low-emission heat engines and hybrids

“Renault Group and Geely Holding are combining their technology, manufacturing and research and development assets to create a leading provider of combustion and hybrid engine technology. It is still too early to talk about the scope that this new alliance will have, what we can affirm is that the association with Aramco, which was signed last week, will allow us to boost the business we are developing with Geely Group. It will certainly give us a head start in the race for very low emission thermal technology. Aramco’s entry into this new company brings unique knowledge to develop revolutionary innovations in synthetic and hydrogen fuels”, explains Sibilla.

The role that the Industrial center of Renault Argentina in the provision of these ultra efficient heat engines that they have proposed to produce in the not too distant future, it could be essential in the regionwhere electric mobility will arrive more slowly than in other more developed regions such as Europe or North America and East Asia.

Keep reading:

A futuristic electric van that said goodbye to the dashboard and has a nose with an unprecedented forward vision

Volkswagen got ahead of Tesla and showed its cheap electric future

Fox hunt, flying pickup and pact with the devil: behind the scenes of the car ads that made history