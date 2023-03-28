Santafesina deputy of the Civic Coalition left the block and created her own

The national deputy for Santa Fe Carolina Castets He resigned today from the Civic Coalition bloc due to differences with the space he leads, Elisa Carrion, and decided to form a monobloc which he called ‘Republican Values’. However, he will continue to be part of the Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) interblock.

The resignation of the legislator from Santa Fe came nine days after Carrió released a video in which he denounced “complicity” of the “Front of Fronts”, an alliance that opposes Peronism in that province, with sectors of drug trafficking.

“It’s a very thoughtful decision, I haven’t had contact for two years with the leadership of the CC in Santa Fe,” said Castets.

At the same time, the legislator stated that the decision was made on March 6, “without communicating it to the national leaders, since I do not have a dialogue with the provincial leadership” and explained that “it was not coinciding with the forms of the provincial leadership “.

“After my disaffiliation, Elisa Carrió’s statements came out. I found out through networks about her decision to leave the Front of Fronts; but I had already warned of my disagreements with the leadership of the Civic Coalition, and they replied that “it is a national strategy”, which I do not understand “, hill.

This movement only implies a rearrangement within JxC, which will continue as the second force in the Chamber with 116 deputies, two fewer than the Frente de Todos. With ten members, the Civic Coalition will continue as the fourth space within JxC, behind PRO, with 50; the UCR, with 33, and Radical Evolution, with 12, although now there are eleven blocks that make up the main opposition bench.