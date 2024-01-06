Santiago Abascal and Lidia Bedman are expecting their third child

Santiago Abascal and Lidia Bedman They are going to become a large family. The leader of the VOX political party and the influencer They are going to be parents of their third child togetheras she announced through her social networks.

Our Three Kings gift is about to arrive. This 2024 we will be one more. Now you will understand my lack of activity, especially this last month of the year, but not even the famous Cariban had an effect on me. Nausea has been with me for almost three months. Everything is for the best, Bedman writes on his Instagram account along with the image of some baby booties.

This is the third child in common for the couple, who They are already parents of Jimena, 10 years old, and Santiago, 8. Of both, the influencer through their social networks, sharing photos of their day to day life.

The fifth child for Abascal

For its part, For the politician it will be his fifth childsince Abascal, before Bedman, was married to Ana Belén Sánchez Cenador, whom he divorced in 2010 after eight years of marriage.

With her He was the father of Jaimewho is now 19 years old, and by Adrianastill a minor, at 17.