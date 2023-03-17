Santiago Creel accused AMLO of profiting from March 18 to make his march

AMLO will march to the Zócalo (Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Government of Mexico)

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel Miranda, attacked the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for using March 18, the day of the Oil Expropriation, to perform acts for the benefit of their government.

It was in the media conference of the Lower House, that the also aspirant for presidential candidacy regretted the position of the federal president for appropriating a day “that belongs to us all and all Mexicans”unlike what Andrés Manuel considers, who will use the date to celebrate “a political group” who is in favor of his government.

“Expropriate the Oil Expropriation for the president it is an offense to each and every Mexican, which for us is a source of pride on March 18,” Santiago Creel highlighted in his accusations.

And it is that for the deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), this commemorative day is a date that should be considered as sunit symbol and not of division, contrary to what the head of the federal Executive would supposedly be doing when calling a demonstration in favor of him.

AMLO invited his fellow party members to march (Twitter/@MauVila)

In this sense, Santiago Creel indicated that March 18 was considered an official event, which should be celebrated by the Mexican State as a commemorative date and not propaganda. This is how he remembered past governments, which organized large celebrations.

“The custom was that they were official events. Sometimes they were even done on oil platforms, others in Ciudad Madero, in Veracruz, in places where there are oil wells. In the same Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX))”, explained the blue and white deputy.

But Santiago Creel’s annoyance did not end there, as he pointed out that President Andrés Manuel will never be remembered as the “great” president he wants to be, but rather as the one who “expropriated” on March 18, much less will he be able to compare himself with the former president. Lazaro Cardenas.

For his part, the federal president has invited the public to join the march that will be staged in the Mexico City, in order to publicize the achievements of his government, better known as the face transformation or 4T. The mobilization was called by Andrés Manuel on January 25, in his daily conference, where he recalled the demonstration of the past November 27.

According to the conveners, in which governors, heads of government and more are added, they indicated that along with the march held in CDMX other demonstrations will be held in different cities, in show of support President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On the other hand, the route that will be followed in the capital of the country will be carried out from Angel of Independence in the direction of the Plaza de la Constitución (Plinth) which will depart from 9 in the morning, so the participants have been invited to take the necessary precautions to reach the area.

It should be noted that this call became relevant after the mobilizations promoted by the opposition side, which took place on February 26, with the purpose of defending the National Electoral Institute (INE) before the recent reforms of President Andrés Manuel, better known like Plan B.

This demonstration, known as the “pink march”It was the second mobilization that was carried out for this reason. However, the federal president pointed out that the conveners, the majority of the “conservative side”, only sought to defend their “privileges”, since the reform seeks to “disappear” the golden elite that makes up the electoral body and more.