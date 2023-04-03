Santiago del Estero: police officers helped a mother save the life of her two-year-old son | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday April 3, 2023 | 9:10 a.m.

A group of police officers from Santiago del Estero were doing a control when a woman told them that her son was dying, but that she couldn’t get to the hospital because her motorcycle had run out of gasoline. The troops went to refuel and ensure that she can continue her journey.

The event occurred in the last hours of this Saturday, when the agents were conducting a vehicle check on a post on Independencia and Solís streets.

Sergeant Fabián Risso and agents Sergio García and Exequiel Cisterna saw a motorcycle approaching them on which a woman, identified as María Tuffo, and her 2-year-old son were traveling.

Tuffo told them that the baby had decompensated and needed urgent medical attention. But there was a problem, his motorcycle had run out of gasoline.

In desperation, the police officers left the checkpoint and went to a service station to refuel.

In this way, the woman was able to continue her journey to the nearest hospital, where the doctors treated her little boy.

The woman thanked the police

Through a post on her Facebook account, the woman thanked the three police officers who helped her so she could get to the hospital.

“I have no words for the three policemen who were doing control in Solís and Independencia. Right in the middle of the street I ran out of gasoline and my son was dying. One of them grabbed without hesitation, gave me $1,000 and told me “God, everything is going to be fine,” he began writing.

In this sense, he added: “I have a son with problems and this is a little angel. ‘God, don’t abandon him,’ he said. I will be grateful until the day I die to these three angels that God put in my path. Please share so that my thanks reach all of Santiago on behalf of Andrés Tuffo López, my baby, and María Tuffo.