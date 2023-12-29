Sara Carbonero bursts at the criticism on Instagram: If you don’t like someone, don’t follow them

Those who are very active on social networks rarely escape rumors and criticism. Sara Carbonero knows it well. The journalist, who is currently immersed in the world of modeling through her firm, Slow Love, publishes a large number of photographs and, in them, a greater number of comments accumulate. Following one of his last postsmany people have accused the communicator of having a sad look. And this has unleashed an implacable response from Carbonero that he later deleted.

Whoever noticed these words has been Weekwho has presented the message in its entirety. When someone tells a person that they continually look sad, with what intention do they do it? To encourage her, surely notthe person who was Iker Casillas’ partner for eleven long years has begun the exposition of his thoughts.

Firstly, it detailed the characteristics that Internet portals have, known to everyone, and the care that one must take with them. By now we should all know that social networks and, specifically, Instagram, are only a small window into what our lives really are.he said, adding that it is a tiny percentage that tries to water carefully: I, personally, protect it with great caution. Within that, in my opinion, it is about making that plot that we show and share be as real and authentic as possible. That’s the key and what makes us all different.

My eyes have been like this since the day I was born

Then his speech acquired a certain forcefulness. If you don’t like someone, don’t follow them. But following a person to repeatedly tell them how sad they are, when you really know nothing about their life, seems to me to contribute little. In any case it doesn’t help, of course., he asserted, asking for more control with comments about people’s physical features and light judgments, in general, totally unfounded. In your case, it is meridian: My eyes have been like this since the day I was born.

In the end, it comes down to a basic question of respect and empathy. And he appeals to this, pointing out that, precisely, this could be one of the goals to be proposed for next 2024: more love It’s not that difficult. Minutes later, the publication has flown from its interface. The journalist has chosen to delete her text, in which she opens her mouth, without a reason having come to light but, predictably, to save herself a barrage of consequences in the form of the same critical comments that always seem to fly over the profiles of those well-known faces that are very common in this digital world.