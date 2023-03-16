Sara Corrales leaves Mexico to face a new challenge at the hands of Carmen Villalobos

Sarah Corrales is a Colombian celebrity who emigrated to Mexico a few years ago to give her acting career everything in new markets. Her last participation in a telenovela was in “My way is to love you”, where she exercised her villain character very well. However, she not only told herself about her talent, but also about the rumors pointing to something more than a friendship with his partner, Gabriel Soto.

At that time, everything pointed to the fact that the Mexican actor was separated from Irina Baeva and that there would no longer be a wedding, but this year it was shown that it is not like that and that all their romance remains strong as before. Moreover, Corrales herself, on several occasions, He assured that those rumors were lies and that there was only a professional and friendly relationship with Soto.

Now that she is away from that gossip and that the telenovela “Mi camino es amarte” has come to an end, the Colombian actress began to look at new projects in her career and has made the decision to take one of them, even if it means leaving Mexico. for an unknown time, since it is not known how long his journey there will last or if he will return to the country of tacos and enchiladas.

Gabriel Soto and Sara Corrales got married —in fiction— during the recordings of “My fortune is to love you” (Photo: TelevisaUnivision)

SARA CORRALES WILL WORK WITH CARMEN VILLALOBOS

As we already discussed, Sara Corrales will leave Mexico to continue working. And it is that the actress agreed to be one of the contestants of “Top Chef VIP 2”a reality show on Telemundo, in which she will have to demonstrate the best of her cooking skills to convince the demanding judges and thus avoid being eliminated and take first place.

For this opportunity, Corrales will have to return to his native country, Colombia, precisely to Bogotá, the city where Telemundo will record the second season of its cooking reality show at the RCN Televisión facilities.. In this way, she will reunite with her friends and family and will be closer to her business.

In addition, in this program she will be accompanied by her acting colleague Carmen Villalobos, who, like the first season, will be the host of this contestwhich promises to capture the attention of the Latino audience in the United States.

“It’s not a secret anymore! I want to tell you that I took on the challenge of participating in ‘Top Chef VIP 2’. I am very excited and I come with all my energy to improve myself daily and give my best. Will you come with me?”wrote Sara Corrales in your instagram account.

THE CONTESTANTS OF “TOP CHEF VIP 2”

At the moment, Telemundo has confirmed 10 of the participants of the second season of the reality cooking show, among them is the talented Sara Corrales. Know who are all the celebrities who ensured their presence in the contest:

Arturo Peniche

Genesis Serum

German Montero

Helen Ochoa

jesus more

Johny Lozada

Laura Zapata

Lorraine Garza

Sarah Corrales

Serrath