Sara Slamo and her odyssey to find Isco’s card: I feel like I’m looking for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket

Like every season, many boys and girls in our country ask their parents and grandparents to buy them the Panini LaLiga album and the corresponding stickers to complete the collection. Not only the little ones exploit this passion, but also the older ones, as is the case of Sara Slamowho has publicly shared that he is focusing his efforts on having all the cards in the album.

However, The actress seems not to be having the best of luck in finding the card of one of the great sensations of this season, such as Isco, her partner and father of her two children (Theo and Piero). Slamo has shown that he has almost completed the Real Betis page. Chadi Riad, Miranda, Ayoze Prez or Borja Churchesamong many others, are some of the green and white footballers that are in his collection.

The interpreter has explained the problems of finding her partner’s card. What it is costing us to find you, Isco Alarcón. I feel like I’m looking for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, he wrote accompanied by an image with the album in the background. This is not all, she has also sent a message to those responsible for Panini and LaLiga to design a single men’s and women’s football collection. By the way, LaLiga and Panini, hopefully next season women’s and men’s football will be in a single album.

Sara Slamo praises Isco for his great season

The couple is experiencing a very sweet moment sentimentally, given that they are very close to sealing their love after announcing a few weeks ago that they will walk down the aisle to say I do. Today we returned from the trip where one of our children learned to write mom and dad during a family dinner… Where we rowed, kissed and hugged a lot, the five of us. And where we promised not only to love each other, but: for life. We married!.