Sarah Engels wants to go to the cinema as an actress and reveals her dream role

Will she be the German Lara Croft? Sarah Engels dreams of a strong female role. She would love to be in front of the camera for an action film.

Sarah Engels (30) has big plans! The singer rose to fame in 2011 after coming second on DSDS. Then her romance with season winner Pietro Lombardi (30) attracted a lot of attention. The couple married and had their son Alessio (7), but separated in October 2016. Since then, Sarah has been busy building her career. In the meantime, she is not only successful as a musician, but has also built a foothold as an influencer and presenter. The brunette beauty is also doing well privately: she has been married to her great love Julian Engels (29) since May 2021 and has their daughter Solea (1) with him.

Despite her great success, Sarah Engels strives for more. In the MagentaTV show “More than Talking”, the “Te Amo Mi Amor” interpreter ventured onto the ice together with hostess Verona Pooth (54). In the Bergisch Gladbach ice rink, Sarah showed what a good figure she cuts in ice skates. Of course, this is not a surprise for the fans: in 2019 she won the Sat.1 show “Dancing On Ice” together with her dance partner.

Sarah Engels wants to play “a really strong woman”.

At minus eight degrees, Verona Pooth drew an exciting secret from her celebrity guest: Sarah definitely wants to start as a movie star. “What I would like to do one day would be a role in an action film where I play a real stunt woman,” the mother of two revealed. Verona wanted to know more: “So Lara Croft?” So she hit a nerve with Sarah. “Yes, exactly that! Really with exploding barrels and then I jump out of there with triple flic-flac and somersault,” enthused the native of Cologne.

After Sarah is a real power woman herself, she now wants to embody an uncompromising heroine on the big screen. “Such a really strong woman who can somehow save someone in the end,” she reveals about her dream role. In fact, the singer already has acting experience: she stood in front of the camera for the romantic love drama “The Dancer and the Gangster – Love on Detours” and for two “Traumschiff” films.