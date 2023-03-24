Sarah Engels wants to go to the cinema: THIS role would be my dream!

Mom of two, wife, singer – and now an actress? If Sarah Engels (30) has her way, immediately!

Verona Pooth (54) just manages to do it again and again: With humor and her easy-going manner, she likes to elicit some secrets and confessions from her guests in her talk format “More than Talking” (MagentaTV).

Sarah Engels and her husband Julian have been married since 2021 Photo: Instagram/sarellax3

This time she dares Sarah Engels on the ice and also gets a few surprises from her that hardly anyone would have expected from the singer.

While most of the minus eight degrees in the ice rink in Bergisch Gladbach would have trembled rather than babbled, Verona and Sarah seem to be having a good time.

Verona immediately elicits the first secret from the singer: Professionally, Sarah has a big dream besides singing: she also wants to start as an actress!

Verona Pooth and Sarah Engels venture onto the ice together in Bergisch Gladbach Foto: Stephan Pick/MagentaTV

But it shouldn’t just be any boring flick, but a film with an extra dose of adrenaline! She reveals: “One of the things I would like to do is be in an action film where I play a real stunt woman.”

Then Verona digs in again: “Like Lara Croft?” Then Sarah explains enthusiastically: “Yes, exactly that! Really with exploding barrels and then I jump out of there with triple flic and somersaults.”

Sarah already has a very clear picture of the role she would like to play: “Such a really strong woman who can somehow save someone in the end (…).”

Verona and Sarah cut a pretty good figure on the ice Foto: Stephan Pick/MagentaTV

But even if Sarah still has big career plans, she emphasizes on the talk show: “But when I come home and can just be a mom, that’s the best thing.”

And until Sarah gets her Lara Croft role, there’s sure to be plenty of action at home with her little ones too…