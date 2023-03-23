SAS CEO: We will have electric flights in operation by 2028

In five years, it will be possible to fly electrically powered aircraft on certain shorter routes in Sweden, for example between Stockholm and Visby. The airline SAS plans that.

– They should be in operation in 2028. That is, in a sense, tomorrow. There will be smaller planes with 30 seats with a range of up to 400 kilometers, says SAS CEO Anko van der Werff.

SAS collaborates with the Gothenburg company Hart Aerospace to produce the electric aircraft models. Initially, smaller aircraft models will begin flying commercially, but they must eventually be scaled up to carry more passengers.

– This industry did not even exist 100 years ago. So you obviously have to start with the smaller aircraft and we are looking forward to that. It is a flight with 30 seats, but the design should be expandable to 50 seats, he says.

Watch the interview with Anko van der Werff in the video above.