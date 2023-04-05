SAT: How to use the online simulator for the annual declaration?

He Service tax administration (SAT) has implemented a digital simulator for the Annual statement. This platform allows you to validate the data of the users before the tax authorities, as well as to know the existing pre-charges, that is, what you owe, what they owe you, what your deductions have been, among other details.

What is the annual statement?

More than a document, it is a requirement for both legal entities and individuals to report to the SAT all the operations they have carried out during the year, in general, salary income, deductions, annual tax calculation, among others. others.

The SAT digital tool

This platform seeks to support users to comply with their tax obligations in a timely manner, so, after multiple updates, it is expected that the process will be carried out efficiently and quickly, thanks to the fact that the simulator already has the tax data. pre-loaded, which facilitates the process.

It is important to point out that, as its name indicates, this is a digital simulator of the annual declaration corresponding to fiscal year 2022, with which you can verify the pre-loaded data that the web platform has and make the necessary adjustments, prior to send your statement, a process that begins on April 4 and ends on May 2 of this year.

What are the benefits of the digital simulator?

On this platform you can anticipate and review your information. First of all, you will have a preview of your return, with which you can view pre-filled validation data and, of course, correct what is necessary, in addition to identifying an estimate of the contributions.

How to use the SAT simulator?

1. The first thing is to enter the official SAT page, which you will find at the following link: www.sat.gob.mx, then identify the “Declarations” section, select it and from the menu that is displayed, click on “See more ”.

2. Look for the “Annual” section and select the option “Submit your Annual Declaration for individuals for 2022”

3. You will see important information regarding the annual declaration, after reading it, click on the “Start” button located on the lower right side.

4. It is time for you to fill out the authentication sections that appear on the screen, at the end do not forget to press “Send”.

5. In the next tab, click on “Submit declaration” and now, you must fill in the cells, including the year of the exercise, where the corresponding year would go, that is, “2022”, in “Type of declaration” place “normal” and finally in “Period” goes “Of the Exercise”. When finished, click “Next”.

6. The portal will take a few minutes to pre-load all your data, when this process is completed, you will be able to view 4 sections: “Income”, “Personal deduction”, “Determination” and “Payment”, so it is time to verify that everything is in order.

