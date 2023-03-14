Satellite communication, app cloning and better security: These are all the news of Android 14 that have been leaked

While the vast majority of mid-range and low-end cell phones continue to subsist with Android 12, the people of Google are already refining details to launch Android 14. There is not even the beta of the new operating system, but there are insiders who claim to have had access to some advances.

That is why this Monday, March 13, we are going to compile a collection of the leaks that have been revealed in this wonderful world called the Internet, which is full of platforms called social networks; the new forums.

A report made by infobae indicates that Android 14 would be released sometime in August of this year.

The news that is known points to a satellite connection, which will serve remote regions that do not have access to data or Wi-Fi, a significant improvement in the collections of apps and the usual: improvements in security patches.

What good do you offer me, Android 14?

Las web cameras It’s one of the things they’re aiming for with the new Android operating system. The increase in content creators through platforms such as Twitch, would improve this aspect so that they do not have to go to other apps to carry out a transmission.

So you could connect to another device via USB using your same camera.

The app cloning for multifunctionality is another focus that has been in the works for quite some time. Currently it can be run via betas or APK, but Android 14 wants it to run from a native app.

Passkey. This is a way to install using encrypted passwords. That is, they are only saved on the device they are used and not in the app. This improves the care of information and private data of users.

satellite communication is another important point. There are already manufacturers that have added it to their operating systems. But it is a function that is destined to be generalized.

The size of the apps registers a tendency to increase, with the intention of taking advantage of the size of the designs. Depending on the theme, the extension will be adapted to each of the screen panels.

About what will be the compatible devices, probably the Google Pixel, almost certainly the new Pixel 7 series. Other manufacturers like Samsung they will join the party with the upside down cake, while models from brands like Xiaomi will take a little longer than the rest to update.

Android 14’s regional preferences feature could tell apps to use your preferred calendar and number system. Besides, could make it easier to find and remove bloatware (any pre-installed app that exceeds the user’s needs) installed by the operator.