Saturday with M3 – listen to the latest episode here!

It’s never too late to start a podcast! You can never have too many Swedish technology podcasts! This is going to be great! Yes, the thoughts that spin in connection with the pilot episode of “Saturday with M3” is many. Expectations as well, it must be said, when the editors behind M3, PC for All and MacWorld decided to heat up the microphones.

You can find the latest episode embedded for listening right here below. The podcast is available on most services where podcasts are available. Start the coffee maker and listen to the iron! We recommend that you use headphones – the sound in speakers can be experienced as somewhat uneven and that is something we are working on fixing.

About the episode

Modified moon images are (again) creating uproar, Chefred has (again) written angrily about electric cars and soon we won’t know what’s real online anymore. These are some of the topics of the week when Billy, Ida and Petter will summarize what has happened in the world of gadgets since the last time. We apologize for the noisy sound and promise to improve next time!

We invite all those interested in gadgets to start the weekend with us so as not to miss anything important from the week that has been. There will be talk in both big and small; sometimes sweeping and summarizing – other times more niche and nerdy. But the most important thing is that we are always personal and reflective. We see the podcast as a way to get closer to those of you who like what we do, a valuable channel beyond the objectivity that characterizes daily journalistic work.