Saudi Arabia parts ways with Renard

Hervè Renard is no longer the head coach of Saudi Arabia. As the association officially announced, the contract was terminated by mutual consent. After around four years, the 54-year-old is leaving the Saudis, his contract would have been valid until 2027.
In his 41 games as national coach, the Frenchman has a record of 18 wins, eleven draws and twelve defeats. Most recently, the Green Falcons defeated eventual world champions Argentina (2-1) in the first group game at the World Cup. According to consistent media reports, Renard’s future role as France women’s national coach has already been decided.