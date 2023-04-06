Savings challenge: So you can collect 38 thousand pesos in 21 weeks

Do you want to take a vacation or live a different routine? Well, if you don’t have one piggy bank for this Easter 2023the best thing you can do is take advantage of the time to put together a saved in your piggy bank at the end of this semester.

However, not everyone finds it equally easy to face a savings challengebut the key is always in the constancy with which you carry out this activity, for which you have to be disciplined in what you do with it financial habitthanks to the routine with which you wear it.

One way to achieve them is precisely to take a savings challenge, so that you can carry out a precise routine with your regular payments that makes you carry out the exercise calmly while you are building the same reward that you will collect at the end and that with the 21-week challenge will be of no less than 38 thousand pesos if you decide to accept it.

You will have to be willing to take it to its ultimate consequences so that you collect the prize, in addition to sticking to the payment scheme and not omitting a single one so that you obtain the desired amount when the final date arrives.

It is also convenient that you review your monthly budget so that you ensure the weekly item that you will deposit in the piggy bank, detecting and eliminating ant spending to have resources to allocate to it without suffering fortnightly, just organizing your expenses.

It will also be useful to have this table that you can transcribe or print so that you can keep track of your contributions to the piggy bank, starting with an initial payment of one thousand pesos that will gradually increase.

Adding one hundred pesos to each new subscription, you will improve your ability to pay at the same time that you become a routine that facilitates the entire process so that, when you reach week 13 and make your largest contributions, the trend is reversed.

yes, you will not have to add, but subtract ten pesos as you approach the final payment, which by meeting the amount indicated in this and each of the boxes in the table will make you a creditor of the accumulated prize so that you can spend it as you prefer.

