Say final goodbye to Rebecca Jones with spiritual service

Mexico City.– Upon arriving on a set or a theater, Rebecca Jones was imposing, her friends and co-stars remember her as a woman who stood out in the way she said her dialogues and looked, as well as her professionalism, her demand, her haughtiness and his firm character, but his greatest example of strength was given in the last years of his life.

The actress died early yesterday morning, at the age of 65, at the ABC Observatorio Hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017.

His body was transferred to a funeral home in San Jerónimo, in the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office, south of Mexico City. There was a spiritual service, but not a religious one, attended by about 10 people, including producer and actress Ana Celia Urquidi, according to family friends.

Alejandro Camacho, her ex-husband, and their son, Maximiliano, left the place shortly before sunset, in a truck driven by the actor.

Rebecca’s remains were cremated and the ashes were transferred, around 9:20 p.m., to the residence of Maximiliano, 34 years old.

Despite her illness, Rebecca never saw herself as a victim and was active in acting. Her last telenovela was Cabo, with José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.

In that production, Mar Contreras played Vanesa Noriega, daughter of Lucía (Jones), and during the recordings, she recounted, she had talks about life and death with her, whom she defined as a woman with a lot of love for life and who He said that his illness was a great teacher.

The first discomforts from cancer were felt during the play My God, Make Me a Widow, Please, produced by Rubén Lara, but two years later, as soon as she had recovered, she wanted to return to the stage and they both staged An Extraordinary Woman Trapped in a Life Ordinary in 2020.

“When she left the hospital I was with her and I saw her very well, she was very enthusiastic trying to recover. The only thing I remember was that she was a woman who did not give up, until the last day she continued to fight to heal. She had great willpower.” Lara remarked.

In November of last year, Jones was hospitalized for lung failure and pneumonia, from which she recovered thanks to intubation. She was getting ready to put on the play Rosa de Dos Aromas by Rubén Lara.