Scale Vulcan claim to Mexico

CDMX.- The American firm Vulcan Materials increased the amount it claims from Mexico as compensation to more than 1.9 billion dollars, for the multiple conflicts it has had with the Government since 2016, and which have worsened in this six-year term, to the point of generating a diplomatic dispute. with the United States.

Vulcan increased the figure by about 400 million dollars, due to the order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to close -on May 6, 2022- the La Rosita limestone mine, which was the only one of the three concessioned to the company that still operated, and which was the site of its processing plant.

In the original arbitration claim that he filed against Mexico in December 2018, for violations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Vulcan requested compensation of $1,529 million dollars plus interest and expenses.

After the closure of La Rosita, Vulcan asked the arbitral tribunal to expand his claim, which was authorized on July 11, 2022, with the vote in favor of two of the three arbitrators, who operate under the rules of the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of the World Bank.

Although Vulcan considered the amount of his new claim “confidential”, in the documents that were made public, the Ministry of Economy (SE) announced a few days ago that the total amount that the company now demands is “more than 1.9 billion of dollars”.

“The closure of La Rosita followed a campaign of public intimidation led by López Obrador, who in his morning conference said he was against an American company using Mexican soil to build roads in the United States,” Vulcan said in his expansion of demand.

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) was the authority that closed La Rosita, which had a permit to operate since 1986.

“The day after the closure, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) acknowledged in a press release that, in 1986, the federal and state governments granted Calica (a subsidiary of Vulcan) a permit to exploit stone limestone in La Rosita, without establishing a period of validity or specific volume of production.

But Profepa, which is part of Semarnat, denied the existence of such a permit,” the company added.

The arbitration still has several months to go before reaching an award, since the next hearing is scheduled until July. The conflict with Vulcan worsened last week, after the military seized the port of Punta Venado in Quintana Roo, which was concessioned to this company, on the grounds of a court order in a civil lawsuit filed by Cemex, which is a user of the terminal. .

“The possibility of a case like this having a chilling effect on getting more investment or participation from our companies by seeing what is happening (with Vulcan) should be a real concern for the government of Mexico,” Anthony said on March 23. Blinken, US Secretary of State, at a hearing in the US House of Representatives.

