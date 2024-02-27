Scammers hacked Matthew Perry’s X account to ask for donations

MIAMI.- The Fundacin Matthew Perry alerted, through a statement published on Instagram, that the actor’s official account on cryptocurrencies with the intention of asking donations to a fake account.

“We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site that requests donations through cryptocurrency,” the letter begins.

The organization noted that the only website they direct their followers or benefactors to when someone wants to make a donation is MatthewPerryFoundation.org and stressed that they should not pay attention to any other links that run on the Internet that ask for money in the name of the deceased performer. .

Yield sign TMZthe identity of the group or person behind the scam scheme is unknown, nor is it clear how many people may have participated in the false donation.

It is believed that the Matthew Perry Foundation is now in control of the situation, since X’s post requesting the money was deleted.

Origin of the institution

The Matthew Perry Foundation was created by the family after the death of the actor, remembered by many for his role as Chandler Bing in the series Friends.

The organization’s goal is to provide support to those who, like Perry, struggle with addictions.

The actor spoke openly about his problems with alcohol and opioid consumption in his book Friends, lovers and the great terrible thing, which was published in 2022 and in which he reviewed the darkest moments of his life, as well as revealing how addiction conditioned his professional achievements.

In the book, Perry also noted how the support of close friends and family was vital in the process.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28. His body was found by his assistant floating in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to the effects of ketamine, an anesthetic that is prescribed to treat depression.

Drowning, according to the coroner’s report, appears as a secondary cause of death.