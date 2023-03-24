Schalke: Junior duo extended

FC Schalke 04 are continuing to extend their youth contracts. As announced by the Bundesliga club, the two U19 talents Niklas Barthel (18) and Nedzhib Hadzha (17) have extended their contracts with the Royal Blues. The two defenders moved up from the U17s to the U19s last season and are currently fighting for a place in the DFB Cup final for juniors.

“Barthel and Hadzha are both part of the U17 championship team from last season. Your constant performance has convinced us”says Mathias Schober, Director Knappenschmiede and Development, “We are very pleased that Nedzhib and Niklas want to continue on the path we have taken with us and that they were immediately convinced by the prospects presented.”

