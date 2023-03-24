Schedules, channels and links to watch the National Classic and the Women’s MX League Regio Classic

We will have a spectacular weekend! Day 11 of the Liga MX Femenil It comes with two of the main attractions of the Clausura 2023. The Clásico Nacional and the Clásico Regio will once again face América vs. Chivas and Monterrey vs. Tigres in matches that could be key to defining the Liguilla positions.

The fact of The fact that the Liga MX Femenil was created just in 2017 has generated a whole debate about the Classics. Some believe that these types of rivalries should be forged separately; that is, regardless of whether they have a name established in the male branch.

However, this debate has reached the players and during her time in America, Renata Masciarelli assured that the only National Classic is that of the cream-blue team against Chivas. So while it’s apples or pears, it’s up to us to enjoy the emotion that both encounters represent.

Aylin Aviléz and Bianca Sierra in the Clásico Regio of the MX Women’s League / Mexsport Agency

This is how the teams arrive at the National Classic and the Regio Classic

The Classics Day in the Women’s MX League comes at a difficult time. Scarlett Camberos decided not to return to America or Mexico after suffering harassment, a recurring theme in the same League. And although we might think that it only affects one team, several soccer players express their solidarity and even expose what they experience day by day.

Strictly sporting, Chivas is second and America third in the overall table. The difference between the two is only three points, so the result of the National Classic could be very important when defining the Liguilla positions.

Meanwhile, Rayadas leads the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil. With 28 units, they have a 7 difference over Tigres, who are fifth in the table.

Mexsport Agency

In addition, it is customary for the Clásicos to be played on the same day as the Liga MX Femenil. In the Apertura 2022, the Clásico Nacional and the Clásico Regio ended tied at two goals; However, there was revenge in the Liguilla, specifically in the semifinals

América dispatched Chivas with an overall cardiac score of 6-4 who had last minute goals. For their part, Tigres left Las Rayadas on the road 4-3 on aggregate and finally won the crown at home by beating those from Coapa.

Broken Estadio Date and Time Transmission America vs Chivas Azteca Friday March 24

7:00 p.m. Central Mexico ViX Monterrey vs Tigres BBVA Saturday March 25

9:00 p.m. Central Mexico Fox Sports y Fox Sports Premium

It may interest you