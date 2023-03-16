Schlager fans angry: Michelle interrupts the concert to help a woman in need

tz stars

Shock moment for pop singer Michelle. At a concert in Dresden, a fan suffered a panic attack. The singer then interrupted the concert – which not everyone was happy about.

Dresden – pop singer Michelle (51) is currently touring through Germany. During their performance in Dresden on Monday (March 13), however, a tricky situation arose. A woman suffered a panic attack in front of the stage. The musician recognized the seriousness of the situation and took care of those affected – the concert was therefore briefly interrupted. When the fan got better, the show continued.

Michelle justifies herself on Instagram

Michelle explained on Instagram according to “mdr.de” after the performance: “I took a little time for the nice lady and I think I could help her a bit with that.” But obviously not all concert-goers understood. “I thought it was a shame that there were a few people who then called out for me to keep singing my songs, we should stop down there,” the singer continued. But “no matter what happens, something always happens,” she said.

After the performance, Michelle published another post – in which she thanks her fans. “THANK YOU DRESDEN. We had a great, relaxed off day in your beautiful city and a great evening with you in the Kulturhalle,” she wrote about the pictures of the performance.

The Michelle family

Singer Michelle is currently on the road with her “30 years, that’s it – not yet – the anniversary tour”. Concerts are still on the schedule until April 8th. On April 1st she will play in Bochum, on April 3rd in Kassel and the grand finale will take place on April 8th in Cologne. On the tour, she is supported by daughter Marie Reim (22) and pop singer Eric Philippi (26).

Michelle was married to singer Albert Oberloher (60) from 1995 to 1999. From this marriage comes the daughter Céline Oberloher (26). From 1999 to 2001, Schlager colleague Matthias Reim (65) was the man in her life. Their daughter Marie Reim was born in 2000. The second marriage to Josef Shitawey followed in 2007, and a year later another girl was born. But this relationship did not last either, in 2010 the divorce followed.

